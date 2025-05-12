Taliban Bans Chess in Afghanistan, Citing Religious Concerns

The Taliban government has officially suspended the game of chess across Afghanistan, citing concerns that it may encourage gambling, which they consider forbidden under their interpretation of Islamic law. The announcement came on Sunday, with officials stating that the ban will remain in place until religious scholars determine whether chess aligns with Islamic principles.

“Until these considerations are addressed, the sport of chess is suspended in Afghanistan,” said Atal Mashwani, spokesperson for the Taliban’s sports directorate, in a statement to AFP.

Impact on Local Communities

The move has had a direct impact on recreational life in Kabul, where chess has served as a peaceful pastime for many. Azizullah Gulzada, owner of a local café that has hosted informal chess games for years, expressed concern about the ban’s effect on his business and his patrons.

“Young people don’t have a lot of activities these days, so many came here every day,” he told AFP. Gulzada emphasized that no gambling was involved and pointed out that chess is played widely in other Muslim-majority countries without issue.

Broader Sports Crackdown

Since retaking power in August 2021, the Taliban has imposed a growing list of restrictions on sports and public life. In 2023, professional mixed martial arts (MMA) competitions were banned, with authorities labeling them “too violent” and “incompatible with sharia.”

Women have been particularly affected, with near-total exclusion from organized sports under the current regime. These actions have drawn condemnation from international organizations and human rights groups, who accuse the Taliban of enforcing regressive and discriminatory policies.

Uncertain Future for Afghan Chess

As of now, there is no timeline for a potential review or reversal of the chess ban. The Taliban has not clarified what specific religious benchmarks the game must meet in order to be reinstated. With limited avenues for safe and constructive recreation, many Afghans are left wondering what activities if any will remain untouched by the growing wave of restrictions.

