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Taliban took away her freedom, Fariba Hashimi found hers on a bicycle; now wins Asian Games silver

Fariba Hashimi's journey from secretly riding a bicycle in disguise in Afghanistan to standing on the Asian Games podium is one marked by danger, displacement and determination.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 01:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 01:46 PM IST
Taliban took away her freedom, Fariba Hashimi found hers on a bicycle; now wins Asian Games silver
Image Credit: Credits - AI Generated

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Taliban took away her freedom, Fariba Hashimi found hers on a bicycle; now wins Asian Games silver
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