/Taliban took away her freedom, Fariba Hashimi found hers on a bicycle; now wins Asian Games silver

Fariba Hashimi's journey from secretly riding a bicycle in disguise in Afghanistan to standing on the Asian Games podium is one marked by danger, displacement and determination. The 23-year-old Afghan cyclist secured silver in the women's individual road race near Nagoya, becoming Afghanistan's first female Asian Games medallist since 2002. The Paris 2024 Olympian had already produced a strong performance earlier in the competition, finishing seventh in the women's individual time trial on Sunday.
For Hashimi, the medal carried significance well beyond the result itself.
"I came to the Asian Games dreaming about standing on the podium and representing my country," she said. "I can't explain my feelings now."
Hashimi left Afghanistan in 2021 after the Taliban returned to power and eventually settled in Italy. She now trains there with the assistance of former Italian world champion Alessandra Cappellotto.
A Secret Start To Cycling
Hashimi's connection with cycling began at the age of 15 in Afghanistan's northern Faryab province. Her older sister, Yulduz Hashimi, who also became an international cyclist, introduced her to the sport.
Neither sister had previously ridden a bicycle. They borrowed one from a neighbour, learned to ride and entered their first race in 2017. Because women cycling publicly was viewed with hostility in their surroundings, the sisters covered themselves with headscarves, masks and sunglasses and sometimes used false identities.
Fariba won that first race, while Yulduz finished second.
"I felt like a bird who could fly," Fariba told the BBC. "It felt amazing."
Their decision to continue riding brought increasing attention. Fariba recalled that she routinely disguised herself as a man while training.
"No one ever thought that women would ride bicycles in Faryab," Fariba told Reuters. "We thought it would be small, but it caused quite a stir. I always dressed as a man to go to train."
The attention also brought hostility. The sisters faced abuse, surveillance and attacks while trying to continue their training. Stones and bottles were thrown at them, while one particularly serious incident left Yulduz with a broken wrist after a rickshaw driver rammed into her.
"They were trying to make us go home by being aggressive and attacking us," said Fariba.
"I had a really bad time, but I'm not saying my people are bad. We've got such a wonderful country. But the mentality is different."
A Medal With A Bigger Message
Fariba's father was also concerned about the dangers surrounding her cycling career.
"Once before a race, my father asked me, 'Do you want to ride? I'm fine with it, but I'm afraid they might kill you'," recalled Fariba. "In Afghanistan, this kind of freedom does not exist."
After the Taliban returned to power, Fariba and Yulduz eventually left Afghanistan and established themselves as professional cyclists in Italy. Both later represented Afghanistan at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Hashimi believes her Asian Games medal can carry a message for women beyond sport.
"This silver medal can show a lot of resilience from Afghan women," said Fariba, who is an Olympic Solidarity scholarship holder. "I'm not alone. I know that behind me are millions of women, from many countries, who have the same dream. They are standing with me."
Reflecting on what happened to women in her homeland, Hashimi said the Taliban "took away our freedom".
"I'm really happy because this silver medal can show a lot of resilience from Afghan women," she said.
Her silver in Nagoya now stands as another significant chapter in a career that began with two sisters quietly learning to ride a borrowed bicycle in Faryab and eventually took them to the Olympic stage and an Asian Games podium.
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