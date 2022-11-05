Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

U.P. Yoddhas beat Tamil Thalaivas 41-24 in a match defined more by the brilliance of the Yoddhas' defensive unit at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Raider Pardeep Narwal also chipped in with 6 points and with that became the first player to cross 1400 raid points in the history of vivo Pro Kabaddi.

With five minutes of the half left, Pardeep, on a Do-or-Die raid, took out Sahil Gulia and Himanshu - two of the last three remaining Thaliavas' players on the mat - leaving them staring at a second All-Out. The All-Out duly arrived, and the Yoddhas went into the break leading at 23-11.

Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas played an enthralling 41-41 tie in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Wednesday. An inspired Maninder Singh performance saw him get 19 points for the Warriors and he was backed up with a brilliant 11 points from Deepak Hooda. Meanwhile, Narender starred for the Thalaivas with 15 points.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans will be played on Saturday, November 5.

Where will the match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titanswill be played at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune.

When will the match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans and, here is everything you need to know:

TAM vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohsen Maghsoudlou

Vice-Captain: Narender

Suggested Playing XI for TAM vs TEL Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: M. Abhishek, Mohit, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

All-rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou

Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Siddharth Desai

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans Possible Starting line-up:

Tamil Thalaivas Predicted Starting Line-up: Narender, M. Abhishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Sagar, Sahil Gulia

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Singh, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, Vijay Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou