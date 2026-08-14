/Tata Steel transfers Jamshedpur FC ownership to Churchill Brothers for Rs 100 in major ISL shake-up

In a major development for Indian football, industrial giant Tata Steel Limited has agreed to transfer its entire ownership of Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL), the entity that runs Indian Super League (ISL) club Jamshedpur FC, to Goa-based Churchill Brothers Sports Club Private Limited. The deal is for a token consideration of Rs 100.
Tata Steel’s Committee of Directors, formed by the board on July 30, 2026, to handle the divestment, approved the transfer of all 4,08,00,000 equity shares (face value Rs 10 each) on August 14. The two parties signed a Share Purchase Agreement the same day.
The transaction is subject to conditions, including approval from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and other customary formalities, and is expected to close by August 31, 2026.
"The Committee of Directors (constituted by the Board of Directors of Tata Steel Limited at its meeting held on July 30, 2026 to consider and approve the proposal of divestment of stake in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited), at its meeting held today i.e., August 14, 2026, considered and approved the transfer of entire 100% equity stake comprising of 4,08,00,000 equity shares of face value ₹10/- each held by Tata Steel Limited in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (‘JFSPL’), wholly owned subsidiary, to Churchill Brothers Sports Club Private Limited (‘Churchill’), at a nominal consideration of ₹100/-" Tata Steel stated in a media release.
"Pursuant to the aforesaid approval, Tata Steel Limited and Churchill have, today, entered into a Share Purchase Agreement setting out the terms and conditions governing the proposed transfer of Tata Steel’s entire shareholding (100%) in JFSPL to Churchill," it further added.
ALSO READ: India creates history, wins Commonwealth Fencing Championship title for 1st time
License & Squad Continuity: The deal includes the direct transfer of Jamshedpur FC’s ISL sporting licence, along with the active contracts of 12 players and two coaches.
Effective Date: Churchill Brothers will formally assume player and coaching staff contracts beginning September 2026, preventing career disruption for contracted personnel.
Regulatory Approvals: The formal closure of the sale is expected within 15 days, subject to regulatory clearances and final approval from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).
The transaction comes shortly after Tata Steel announced intentions to withdraw its first-team operations from the upcoming 2026-27 ISL campaign.
Instead of shutting down operations entirely, the agreement ensures that the club's sporting infrastructure and personnel transition smoothly under established football management:
"Churchill Brothers is a club with real history in Indian football, and we are glad that this agreement gives our players and coaches the opportunity to continue playing club football. We thank AIFF and Churchill Brothers for their partnership in making this transition a smooth one. Tata Steel will continue to focus on football at the grassroots and youth level, given our legacy of identifying and nurturing young talent, especially among local and tribal communities," D. B. Sundara Ramam, Vice President of Corporate Services at Tata Steel, said.
This includes the Tata Football Academy, which has trained 150 cadets who have represented India and 26 captains of national teams across various age groups. We will continue to maintain and enhance our sporting infrastructure – repurposing it for grassroots football and athlete development. We will be modernising our youth system, investing in and further building its capability in collaboration with the AIFF,” he further added.
For Churchill Brothers, a two-time I-League champion with nearly 40 years of domestic pedigree, the takeover provides a direct pathway into the Indian Super League.
The acquisition restores top-flight representation for one of Goa's most storied clubs and secures the continuation of Jamshedpur FC's sporting assets under new leadership.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.