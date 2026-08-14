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Tata Steel transfers Jamshedpur FC ownership to Churchill Brothers for Rs 100 in major ISL shake-up

Tata Steel Limited has officially agreed to transfer 100% of its ownership in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL) - the parent entity behind Indian Super League (ISL) club Jamshedpur FC - to Goa-based Churchill Brothers Sports Club Private Limited for a nominal consideration of Rs 100.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 04:50 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
Tata Steel transfers Jamshedpur FC ownership to Churchill Brothers for Rs 100 in major ISL shake-up
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Tata Steel transfers Jamshedpur FC ownership to Churchill Brothers for Rs 100 in major ISL shake-up
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