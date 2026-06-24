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Team goals matter most: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on records after 5-0 rout vs Uzbekistan

After a record-breaking outing in which he scored two goals in the 5-0 rout of Uzbekistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston, Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo said what mattered more to him was that the team achieved its objectives.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 07:08 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 07:13 AM IST
Team goals matter most: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on records after 5-0 rout vs Uzbekistan
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