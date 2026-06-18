/'Team needs to score not you': Cristiano Ronaldo called 'selfish' by Legend as Portugal settles for shocking 1-1 draw vs DR Congo

The individual pursuits of Cristiano Ronaldo have come under intense scrutiny following Portugal's 1-1 stalemate against DR Congo in Houston. During Fox's post-match coverage, football legend Thierry Henry delivered a direct assessment of the Portugal captain, suggesting that the veteran forward prioritised his personal goalscoring ambitions over the team's collective needs.
The result leaves Portugal facing added pressure in Group K and has intensified the ongoing debate over how best to balance Ronaldo's individual brilliance with the team's overall tactical fluidity.
The 41-year-old endured a frustrating evening, registering just 25 touches and failing to record a single shot on target against a disciplined DR Congo defence.
Henry Questions Ronaldo's Positioning in Key Attacking Move
The former Arsenal and Barcelona striker centred his criticism on a second-half attacking sequence involving João Cancelo and Bruno Fernandes. According to Henry, Ronaldo's movement crowded a dangerous area and ultimately made Portugal easier to defend against.
"One thing that's important, people, please at home, the team needs to score. Not YOU needs to score."
"Because HE wants to score, he goes in the path of the back pass, you see both players, and it's easier for you to defend. And that's my thing: The team needs to score. Not you."
Henry Explains How Portugal Lost a Clear Goalscoring Opportunity
Henry elaborated on how Ronaldo's positioning disrupted what could have been a straightforward chance for Bruno Fernandes.
"So, obviously, we're going to see here Portugal being on the ball, Cancelo is going to receive the ball. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in this situation multiple times."
"If you make that run here, you make the defender take a decision to crash the six-yard box. But because he wants to score, he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes. If he goes into that six-yard box, then it would have been a tap in for Bruno Fernandes."
The analysis highlighted Henry's belief that Ronaldo should have focused on creating space rather than seeking the final touch himself.
Portugal Face Growing Questions Over Team Dynamics
The significance of Henry's comments is amplified by his own experience as a World Cup winner and one of football's greatest forwards. His observations underscore a key challenge facing Portugal: ensuring that team structure and attacking cohesion take precedence over individual milestones.
Despite boasting a midfield featuring Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha and João Neves, Portugal struggled to break down DR Congo's organised defence despite dominating possession.
Ronaldo's Rivals Raise the Pressure
The scrutiny surrounding Ronaldo intensified following standout performances from several of his contemporaries and rivals. While the Portugal captain endured a difficult night in Houston, Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against Algeria to equal Miroslav Klose's World Cup goalscoring record while becoming the oldest player to achieve the feat.
Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappé became France's all-time leading scorer, while Erling Haaland marked his World Cup debut with a brace for Norway.
Recent Form Adds to Concerns Around Ronaldo
Questions over Ronaldo's role have grown following a series of underwhelming international performances. The veteran forward endured a scoreless Euro 2024 campaign and also failed to find the net in pre-tournament friendlies against Chile and Nigeria. Though Portugal possess one of the tournament's most talented midfields, they have yet to consistently translate their possession dominance into clear-cut chances.
Portugal Must Balance Records With World Cup Ambitions
Ronaldo remains just one goal away from becoming the first player in history to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments. However, Henry believes Portugal cannot allow their tactical approach to be shaped solely by the pursuit of individual records. If Roberto Martínez's side are to challenge for the World Cup title, they will need to find the right balance between maximising Ronaldo's strengths and maintaining the collective efficiency of the team.
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