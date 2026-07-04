/Tejaswin Shankar creates history, becomes 1st Indian to win Commonwealth Games decathlon medal

Indian athletics witnessed a watershed moment at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as Tejaswin Shankar secured a historic bronze medal in the men’s decathlon. The 27-year-old Shankar accumulated 7,976 points across the 10 demanding track-and-field disciplines to become the first Indian ever to win a medal in Commonwealth Games history in the decathlon.
Grenada’s Lindon Victor successfully defended his title to claim the gold medal with a tally of 8,096 points, completing a hat-trick of Commonwealth titles. Tokyo Olympic champion Damian Warner of Canada secured silver with 8,036 points, while Shankar stood alongside them to secure India's place on the multi-discipline athletics map.
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Grit Over Injury: A Two-Day Rollercoaster
Shankar’s campaign was defined by raw determination. Battling a painful patellar tendon injury that had earlier forced him out of the individual high jump competition, he pushed through two grueling days at Scotstoun Stadium.
Day 1 Highlights
Day 2 Determination
Expanding India's Multi-Event Legacy
Shankar previously won a high jump bronze at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games before shifting his primary focus to the 10-event decathlon. His accolades in the decathlon also include a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou and a silver at the 2025 Asian Championships.
This bronze medal marks India's second-ever medal in decathlon at a major global multi-sport competition and reinforces Shankar's place as one of the most versatile track-and-field athletes in Indian history.
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