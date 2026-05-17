Thailand Open 2026: Satwik-Chirag settle for silver after hard-fought final loss to Indonesian pair

India’s star men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished runners-up at the Thailand Open 2026 after suffering a straight-game defeat to Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in the final on Sunday.

The Indian pair went down 21-12, 25-23 in a gripping 53-minute summit clash at the Nimibutr Stadium, ending their impressive campaign with a silver medal.

ALSO READ: Thailand Open 2026: Satwik-Chirag storm into final after thrilling comeback win over Malaysian duo | Other Sports News | Zee News

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Tough start costs Satwik-Chirag in Thailand Open final

Satwik and Chirag struggled to find rhythm in the opening game as the Indonesian duo dominated from the outset. Carnando and Marthin controlled the rallies with sharp attacking play and forced multiple unforced errors from the Indians to comfortably take the first game 21-12.

However, the second game witnessed a remarkable turnaround from the Indian pair. Satwik and Chirag came out with greater aggression and intensity, building an early lead and pushing the contest into a tense finish.

The duo showed tremendous resilience stretched the game to 23-23. But the Indonesian pair held their nerves at the crucial stage to clinch the final two points and seal the title.

Encouraging return for India’s top doubles pair

Despite the loss, the Thailand Open marked a highly encouraging tournament for Satwik and Chirag, who reached their first final of the 2026 season.

The duo had endured a difficult start to the year after Satwiksairaj Rankireddy battled a recurring shoulder injury, forcing them to withdraw from major tournaments including the Swiss Open and the Asia Championships.

Their strong run in Bangkok also continued their impressive consistency on the BWF circuit. Since the beginning of 2025, Satwik and Chirag have reached the semifinals or better in 12 of the 23 tournaments they have played.

ALSO READ: Thailand Open 2026: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty storm into semi-finals; PV Sindhu crashes out

Satwik-Chirag continue India’s strong badminton run

Ahead of the final, the Indian pair produced a sensational comeback win over Malaysia’s Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in the semifinals to storm into the title clash.

The Thailand Open silver medal also adds to India’s successful badminton campaign in 2026, with the country recently securing a bronze medal at the Thomas Cup 2026.