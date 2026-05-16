Thailand Open 2026: Satwik-Chirag storm into final after thrilling comeback win over Malaysian duo

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty produced a brilliant comeback performance to enter the men's doubles final of the Thailand Open 2026 after defeating Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin in a thrilling semifinal clash at the Nimibutr Stadium on Saturday.

The Indian pair battled back from a game down to secure a hard-fought 19-21, 22-20, 21-16 victory and booked their place in the final for the first time this season. Former champions at the tournament in 2019 and 2024, Satwik and Chirag once again showcased their experience and composure under pressure to keep India's title hopes alive in Thailand.

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The Malaysian duo started strongly and controlled the opening game after breaking away from 7-all to establish a commanding 15-9 lead. Although Satwik and Chirag attempted a late recovery by reducing the deficit in the closing stages, Goh and Nur held their nerves to take the first game 21-19.

Satwik-Chirag fight back to force decider

The second game turned into a tense battle with both pairs exchanging momentum throughout. Satwik and Chirag managed to edge ahead at crucial moments and earned two game points at 20-18.

However, the Malaysian pair showed resilience and saved both opportunities to level the score. Despite the pressure, the Indian stars stayed composed and eventually closed out the game 22-20 to force a deciding third game.

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After winning the dramatic second game, Satwik and Chirag carried the momentum into the decider and looked far more confident. The Indian pair dominated rallies with aggressive attacking play and better court coverage, eventually sealing the third game 21-16.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen suffered a straight-game defeat against World No. 2 Kunlavut Vitidsarn, losing 19-21, 16-21 in 53 minutes. Earlier, PV Sindhu also exited the tournament after a quarterfinal loss to Japan’s World No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi in the women’s singles event.

Satwik and Chirag will now face either Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin or China’s He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in the title clash.