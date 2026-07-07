/'Thala For A Reason' goes global: FIFA World Cup shares viral birthday wish for MS Dhoni

On a day when cricket fans worldwide flooded social media with tributes for former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the official FIFA World Cup account stole the spotlight with a brilliantly timed, cross-sport birthday wish that has gone completely viral.
As Dhoni turned 45 on July 7, 2026, the ongoing FIFA World Cup tournament provided the perfect statistical coincidence for football's governing body to join in on the iconic Indian internet trend: "Thala for a reason."
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The Post That Broke The Internet
The official FIFA World Cup Instagram handle shared a striking graphic featuring three of the world's most elite football strikers - Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland.
The connection? All three superstars happen to have scored exactly 7 goals each in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup .
Linking the stats to Dhoni’s legendary No. 7 jersey, FIFA captioned the post:
"7 Goals. Thala for a reason. Happy Thala Day."
The clever nod to Dhoni's legendary jersey number 7 and the popular fan chant "Thala for a reason" struck a chord instantly. The post has gone massively viral, with cricket and football fans alike praising the creative crossover.
FIFA wasn't the only major organization leading the tributes. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Dhoni's IPL franchise, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), shared deep tributes acknowledging his generational impact on Indian sports.
BCCI
Highlighted his stellar career stats: 538 international matches, 17,266 runs, and 829 dismissals. They hailed him as an "absolute icon of the game."
Chennai Super Kings
Released a video package with the emotional caption: "A hero who became a way of life. A legacy that lives through every generation."
Aakash Chopra
"Some players win matches. Some win trophies. MS Dhoni won an era. Happy Birthday Maahi."
Shikhar Dhawan
Praised Dhoni's legendary "calmness under pressure" that continues to inspire cricketers globally.
Dhoni remains the blueprint for leadership in modern cricket. He stands as the only captain in cricket history to sweep all three major ICC limited-overs trophies.
2007: ICC Men's T20 World Cup
2011: ICC Men's ODI World Cup
2013: ICC Champions Trophy
Even years after retiring from the international stage in 2020, 'Captain Cool' remains as relevant as ever.
From fans gathering in massive crowds outside his Ranchi residence to slice birthday cakes, to FIFA using World Cup statistics to pay homage, July 7 has firmly established itself on the global sporting calendar as 'Thala Day'.
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