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'That was the winning moment': Ayush Shetty's coach on stunning Shi Yuqi upset, match-winning net flick

Ayush Shetty's coach Sagar Chopda hailed the Indian's deceptive net flick that sealed his stunning win over defending champion Shi Yuqi. Chopda called it the "winning moment" and praised Shetty's composure, defence and tactical execution throughout the match.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 11:26 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
'That was the winning moment': Ayush Shetty's coach on stunning Shi Yuqi upset, match-winning net flick
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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