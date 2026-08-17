"He has always been good at that shot. If you look throughout the match, he played it at least three or four times, even on the first service receiving. You know, in the third game, he started with that shot. And again, in the third game, he played that one more time. So he has always been good at that shot. It is something that, as kids, maybe you pick it up. It's not that, as coaches, you can teach them this."