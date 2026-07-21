/'The big jump will follow if I trust the process': Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar eyes Commonwealth Games 2026 success

The 27-year-old remains hopeful that the breakthrough will come soon. "I'm very confident that I'll achieve that jump very soon. I'm not saying it's going to happen in Glasgow or in Nagoya, but I believe that jump is definitely within my reach because I have already cleared 8.38m, which is very close to the national record. Even in Chennai, I had a jump that just grazed the red cone at 8.42m, so I know that distance is within me."