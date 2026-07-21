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'The big jump will follow if I trust the process': Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar eyes Commonwealth Games 2026 success

Murali Sreeshankar, the Indian long jumper believes that if every technical aspect comes together at the right time, the distance will take care of itself.  

Reported By:IANS
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 07:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 07:52 PM IST
'The big jump will follow if I trust the process': Indian long jumper Murali Sreeshankar eyes Commonwealth Games 2026 success
Image Credit: IANS

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