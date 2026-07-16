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'The more teams, the better for us': Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on FIFA's 64-team World Cup plan

India captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu believes FIFA's proposed World Cup expansion could improve India's qualification chances but insists the team's immediate focus should be breaking into Asia's top 15. The veteran goalkeeper said India must progress step by step instead of relying on an increase in World Cup spots.

Written ByIANS
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 09:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 09:39 PM IST
'The more teams, the better for us': Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on FIFA's 64-team World Cup plan
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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