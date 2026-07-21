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'The Pain Is Immense': Lionel Messi breaks silence after Argentina’s World Cup final loss to Spain

Lionel Messi breaks silence after Argentina's World Cup final loss to Spain. The 39-year-old admits the pain is immense as he reflects on Argentina's campaign.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 10:46 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
'The Pain Is Immense': Lionel Messi breaks silence after Argentina’s World Cup final loss to Spain
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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