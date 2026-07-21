/'The Pain Is Immense': Lionel Messi breaks silence after Argentina’s World Cup final loss to Spain

Lionel Messi has opened up about Argentina's heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, admitting that the pain of the loss will take time to heal. Argentina's hopes of winning back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles came to an end after Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time in the final in New Jersey on Sunday.
The defeat also denied Messi the chance to end his illustrious international career with a second World Cup triumph. The 39-year-old is not expected to feature at the 2030 FIFA World Cup, although he has not yet announced his retirement from international football.
Taking to Social media after Argentina's defeat, Messi reflected on the team's campaign and admitted that the loss had left the squad in immense pain. "The pain is immense, and this wound will take time to heal. But I also hold onto all the good things," Messi said.
The Argentina captain also highlighted the team's journey throughout the tournament, praising the players for their resilience and determination during the knockout stages. "The matches we turned around by giving it our all, moments that will remain in our memories forever, and the support of an entire country which, combined with this group's hard work and effort, brought us back among the world's elite once again," he added.
Argentina enjoyed a strong start to the tournament, cruising through the group stage before relying on late goals in four consecutive knockout matches to reach the final.
Despite falling short against Spain, Messi expressed pride in the team's achievement of reaching two successive FIFA World Cup finals. "It is hard to fully appreciate our achievement right now, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals," Messi said.
He also thanked fans for their support throughout the tournament and praised the unity shown by the Argentine people. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and message. Once again, we managed to unite as a country and stand together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentine," Messi added.
Messi finished the FIFA World Cup 2026 with eight goals and four assists. Despite his impressive numbers, he missed out on the Golden Ball award for the tournament's best player. The Argentina star also congratulated Spain after their victory in the final. "I also want to congratulate Spain on winning the championship," Messi said.
With Argentina's World Cup campaign now over, attention will turn to Messi's international future. The veteran forward has yet to announce his retirement, leaving fans waiting for clarity on whether he will continue playing for the national team.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.