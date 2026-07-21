Praising the former India captain's approach, Ashwin said Rohit looked in complete control once he settled into his innings and believed an even bigger score was within reach. "This is a phenomenal knock. He was set after hitting that pull to Josh Tongue. I feel that this is Rohit's road to a comeback after an injury. If he were in a slightly better state or were more confident, he could have scored 180 and won the match for the team. I felt like Rohit was in really good form,” he added.