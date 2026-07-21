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'They cannot touch Virat, Rohit if they want to play': R Ashwin's big statement on duo's future

R Ashwin has backed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli amid the ongoing debate over the veteran duo's international future. The former India spinner said the two batting greats should not be dropped if they still want to continue playing for India.

Written ByIANS
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 12:03 PM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
'They cannot touch Virat, Rohit if they want to play': R Ashwin's big statement on duo's future
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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