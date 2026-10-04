/'They played a good game': Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti praises India despite 4-0 defeat in Kolkata

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti praised India's defensive organisation and fighting spirit despite his team's comfortable 4-0 victory in the international friendly at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.
India managed to keep Brazil at bay for the opening 27 minutes before Estevao opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Pedro doubled Brazil’s advantage before half-time, while Samuel Lino scored twice after the break to complete the win.
Despite the four-goal defeat, India showed discipline in the early stages and made Brazil work for the opening goal. Ancelotti acknowledged the challenge his side faced against the Indian defence. "To open the score was difficult. But after we scored with Estevao, we had more opportunity to control the game better," Ancelotti said after the match.
He also praised India’s approach, particularly their organisation and attempts to counter-attack. "They defended, they were organised, they tried to play counter-attack. I think they played a good game," the Brazil coach said.
Brazil kept a clean sheet against India, but Ancelotti admitted that his team could have defended better.
The Brazil coach pointed to changes in the backline as one of the reasons for some defensive inconsistencies, with several players playing together for the first time. "We defended well. We could have defended better. It was a new defence that never played together, so it could be that not everything was perfect," he said.
Ancelotti also expressed his happiness at playing in Kolkata and praised the supporters who turned up in large numbers for the match. "We are happy to be here. We try to do our best. We try to show to all the people that love Brazil and love football, to show our best quality. And I hope they enjoy the night," he said.
India head coach Khalid Jamil, meanwhile, backed captain and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu after he was substituted at half-time.
Gurpreet was involved in the build-up to both of Brazil’s first-half goals, but Jamil refused to put the blame on the experienced goalkeeper. "It's not because of Gurpreet, he's one of the finest goalkeepers of the country. The defender didn't close down, then the ball moved from there as well. So overall, everybody's mistake," Jamil said.
Jamil did not confirm whether Gurpreet would start India’s next match against Uruguay on October 6. However, he made it clear that the goalkeeper remains part of his plans. "Maybe Som (Kumar) will play, maybe Albino (Gomes), anyone. Depending on the situation. But Gurpreet, definitely he will be back," Jamil said.
Jamil also acknowledged the significant difference in quality between India and Brazil. He pointed out that Brazil's players have experience playing for some of the biggest clubs in world football, making the contest a difficult challenge for India.
"Definitely their quality, their coach is also good. They've played in different clubs. So to manage them, it is very difficult, not an easy job," Jamil said.
The India coach nevertheless believes that facing a team of Brazil’s stature can benefit Indian football, while stressing the importance of having belief when competing against top opposition.
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