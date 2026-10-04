Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /'They played a good game': Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti praises India despite 4-0 defeat in Kolkata

'They played a good game': Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti praises India despite 4-0 defeat in Kolkata

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti praised India’s organisation and fighting spirit after Brazil secured a 4-0 win in Kolkata. India held Brazil scoreless for 27 minutes before Estevao, Pedro and Samuel Lino’s brace sealed the victory.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 11:21 AM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 11:21 AM IST
'They played a good game': Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti praises India despite 4-0 defeat in Kolkata
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'They played a good game': Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti praises India despite 4-0 defeat in Kolkata
2
3
4
5