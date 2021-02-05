THIS former WWE superstar finally comes out as a transgender

Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft, a former SmackDown star and tag team partner of Curt Hawkins – Tyler Reks – has come out a transgender woman. In 2012, Tuft walked away from WWE to spend more time with her wife Priscilla and the daughter Mia. After leaving WWE, the Tuft family launched their own fitness company and app named ‘Body Spartan’.

Gabbi announced on social media her status as a transgender woman and had full support from her wife Priscilla in this huge stage of her life. Gabbi made this revelation ahead of an appearance on the US TV program Extra on Friday (February 5).

“Gabbi is about to share her thrilling story of gender transitioning from a former WWE Superstar, Body Builder, Fitness Guru, Motivational Speaker and Motorcycle Racer to a fun-loving and fabulous female. She has been finally set free and ready to rule her world. This is a story that wrestling and other sports fans, friends and followers must not miss, especially many in the LGBTQ community dealing with challenging transgender issues, who Gabbi and Priscilla are willing to help,” a statement by Tuft read.

Tuft had already been sharing photos documenting the countdown to her announcement. On January 26, 10 days prior to her coming out, Gabbi posted a photo to her Instagram page.

“The next 10 days mark the beginning of the most monumental countdown of my life. Until now, and on a small number of occasions, I thought I fully understood my purpose in this human experience. I was wrong each of the previous times, just barely missing the mark with each occasion - and now I know why. As I’ve watched each chapter of my life build upon the next, it is clear that it is the cumulative sum of my experiences and knowledge that has led me to this precipice...to the final pages of this incredible opus. On Friday, February 5, 2021, I will close my book of life, and begin a brand new one. I am inviting you to celebrate this moment with me as each day, for the next ten days I will be posting a photo. Each photo is a work of art that depicts an aspect of WHO I am, what I enjoy, and the items I cherish most in this existence.”