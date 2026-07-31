/'This gold is for Yogi ji who supported me': Asmita Dey dedicates her medal to UP CM after CWG 2026 judo triumph

"Today, my mindset was simply that I am the best in 48 kg today, and I must win gold—for my country, for myself, my coach, my parents, everyone, and for my relatives as well... I work in the Uttar Pradesh Police, and I want to thank Yogi Adityanath because he gave me a job in the UP Police. Through that, I got support for my family, which enabled me to come here and win the gold medal," Asmita added.