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  • /'This gold is for Yogi ji who supported me': Asmita Dey dedicates her medal to UP CM after CWG 2026 judo triumph

'This gold is for Yogi ji who supported me': Asmita Dey dedicates her medal to UP CM after CWG 2026 judo triumph

Asmita Dey, who hails from Tripura but is settled in Varanasi, delivered a strong and focused performance to win the women’s 48kg judo gold medal, defeating Canada’s Heidi Quach 2-1 in a tightly contested final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Thursday.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 11:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
'This gold is for Yogi ji who supported me': Asmita Dey dedicates her medal to UP CM after CWG 2026 judo triumph
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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