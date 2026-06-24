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'This is his home': Axar Patel delivers heartfelt message as Rishabh Pant returns to DC

Captain Axar Patel has expressed joy at the announcement of senior wicketkeeper batter and his friend Rishabh Pant returning to the Delhi Capitals franchise ahead of IPL 2027 and also assured that the Indian star will get full freedom from his side to perform without pressure. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 05:45 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
'This is his home': Axar Patel delivers heartfelt message as Rishabh Pant returns to DC
Image Credit: IANSSource: IANS

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