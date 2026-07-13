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'This is what dreams are made of': Reece James reflects on England's FIFA WC 2026 journey ahead of Argentina semifinal

And after helping the Three Lions reach their fourth World Cup semi-final, Reece James opened up on what their progress in North America means to him.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 11:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
'This is what dreams are made of': Reece James reflects on England's FIFA WC 2026 journey ahead of Argentina semifinal
Image Credit: IANS

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