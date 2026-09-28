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'This silver is as good as gold': Esha Singh's father after daughter's Asian Games 2026 medal

Esha Singh won the silver after battling past North Korea's Kim Hyon Suk in the silver-assuring shoot-off that went to a three-shoot-off series after the two were tied in the first two shoot-off series. However, she lost a two-series shoot-off to China's Xiao Jiaruixuan for the gold medal.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 04:07 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
'This silver is as good as gold': Esha Singh's father after daughter's Asian Games 2026 medal
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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