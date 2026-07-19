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'This team created something very special': Thomas Tuchel after England's best FIFA World Cup finish in 60 years

Thomas Tuchel praised England's mentality after the Three Lions defeated France 6-4 to finish third at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The England boss said the squad "created something very special" as they secured the nation's best World Cup finish in 60 years.

Written ByIANS
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 09:52 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 09:53 AM IST
'This team created something very special': Thomas Tuchel after England's best FIFA World Cup finish in 60 years
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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