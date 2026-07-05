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  • /Thomas Tuchel clears air on 'Viagra' claim ahead of England's FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Mexico 

Thomas Tuchel clears air on 'Viagra' claim ahead of England's FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Mexico 

Ahead of England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against hosts Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca, head coach Thomas Tuchel has firmly responded to the speculation regarding his players using 'Viagra'. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 07:01 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
Thomas Tuchel clears air on 'Viagra' claim ahead of England's FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Mexico 
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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