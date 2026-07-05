Thomas Tuchel, England's manager, has firmly shut down reports suggesting his squad will use Viagra to combat the extreme altitude during their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against co-hosts Mexico.
England are preparing to face Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca, which sits roughly 7,350 feet (around 2,240 meters) above sea level. This thin air can cause fatigue, reduced oxygen intake, and other altitude-related issues, giving Mexico a significant home advantage - something Tuchel previously described as a 'huge' disadvantage for his side.
The challenging environmental conditions have dominated the pre-match build-up, giving rise to intense media speculation that England’s medical staff would leverage the Viagra (sildenafil) which is notably legal under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines - to improve blood circulation in the thin air.
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Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the knockout tie, England head coach Thomas Tuchel laughed off the reports directly.
"The information and the support didn’t reach me. That is not true," Tuchel said, as quoted by The Mirror.
However, the German tactician did not downplay the genuine physical toll the altitude is taking on his camp.
"We feel it even when we're not training," Tuchel admitted. "I had a bit of a headache; I didn't sleep as well as on previous days. But nothing I can't handle or adapt to. I think the players felt it at the start of training. That's the reality. We can't physically adapt [in this timeframe], but we arrived a day earlier to experience it beforehand, and not just during the warm-up," he said.
Meanwhile, midfielder Jordan Henderson, who joined his manager at the podium, couldn't resist leaning into the bizarre headlines when asked about his first few days adjusting to Mexico City.
"Well, the Viagra helped, I think..." Henderson quipped, before quickly breaking into a laugh. "I'm joking! It was a joke."
Turning to the actual physical demands of the venue, the veteran midfielder added: "You can feel it a little bit, you can feel something. Even when you just land and you come to the hotel, and you're just walking around. Today in training, for me personally, I felt that maybe in the first 10 to 15 minutes, and then once training got going, I stopped thinking about it so much and just concentrated on the session."
Sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra, was originally developed to treat high blood pressure and angina. It works by widening blood vessels, improving circulation, and potentially helping the body adapt to lower oxygen levels. It is not on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) banned list, meaning players could theoretically use it if prescribed for medical reasons.
UK tabloid The Sun and other outlets reported that England’s medical staff had explored the option, with FIFA reportedly granting permission. The story quickly went viral, sparking memes and jokes across social media about England needing a little "extra help" to "rise" to the occasion in Mexico.
However, multiple reports stressed there was no confirmation that players would actually take it - only that it was an allowed option if needed.
Altitude isn't the only hurdle standing between England and the quarter-finals. Standing in their way is a flying Mexican side heavily backed by a raucous home crowd. Mexico enters the Round of 16 in flawless form, boasting four wins and four clean sheets, most recently dispatching Ecuador 2-0.
England, by contrast, had to claw their way through a grueling Round of 32 comeback against DR Congo, relying on a dramatic late brace from captain Harry Kane to escape with a 2-1 victory.
Tuchel believes the first 15-20 minutes of Sunday's match will be decisive, saying England would be in a "good place" if they can navigate that spell successfully.
"It is not a coincidence Mexico starts their matches strong and aggressively as the first 15 to 20 minutes maybe the tougher. Once we overcome that, I think we are in a good place," Tuchel said.
"The players are kind of adapted - you know about the situation. We will take care of what we need to take care of. We need a strong performance and I feel we will have one," he added.
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