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Thomas Tuchel holds England team meeting after Norway win controversy ahead of FIFA WC 2026 Argentina Semi-Final

England will face defending champions Argentina in the second FIFA World Cup semifinal, with the winner set to meet Spain in the final after La Roja defeated France 2-0 in the first semifinal.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 10:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Thomas Tuchel holds England team meeting after Norway win controversy ahead of FIFA WC 2026 Argentina Semi-Final
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