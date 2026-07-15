/Thomas Tuchel holds England team meeting after Norway win controversy ahead of FIFA WC 2026 Argentina Semi-Final

England manager Thomas Tuchel convened a team meeting following their quarterfinal victory over Norway to address recent controversy and refocus the squad ahead of the FIFA World Cup semifinal against Argentina, according to The Athletic. England secured a 2-1 win against Norway in Miami, but Tuchel’s public criticism of the team’s performance and Jude Bellingham’s reaction drew scrutiny. Prior to Wednesday’s semifinal, Tuchel stated he intended to move past the incident and focus fully on the upcoming fixture.
Tuchel clarified his position regarding Bellingham’s post-match comments: “I think we come from the same place,” he said. “Our comments come from the same place from being competitive and having the edge when competition is on.” He added, “I spoke to the whole team, we debriefed. I spoke to the whole team after in the dressing room, which was basically the same message.”
The coach instructed his players to leave the controversy behind and concentrate on the semifinal against defending champions Argentina. “I explained it again on Sunday evening to just move on forward,” Tuchel explained. “And then we straight away in the talk put on a new direction, put on a new head: which is the semi-final and Argentina.”
Tuchel contextualised Bellingham’s remarks as reflecting physical exhaustion and emphasised the positive aspect of the midfielder’s message. “(Bellingham) was just confronted with the negative side, often with a critique of my side,” Tuchel commented. “I called him a world-class player, I said he had world-class actions again to decide the match. I said the mentality is outstanding of this team. All of that was not part of the question. I get it.”
Looking ahead to the semifinal, Tuchel praised Argentina’s resilience and emotional strength, describing them as possessing a distinctive “edge”. “You can sense it when they’re going a goal down, and when matches are tight. They’re a tough team to beat,” he said.
The England manager also highlighted the continuity within the Argentina squad since their 2022 World Cup victory. “They’re almost the same group as four years ago. You can see the cohesion, you can see the sacrifice that they put into it. They don’t panic when they’re behind. They believe in their style. And their style is a very emotional style. It was in Qatar, and it is now,” Tuchel noted.
Tuchel acknowledged Argentina’s motivation drawn from their footballing history but expressed confidence in England’s mentality. “And of course, they are fuelled by history; it means a lot to them. But we are also emotional; we have the grit, we have the mentality that it takes to go up against it. And we are ready for it,” he said.
England will face defending champions Argentina in the second FIFA World Cup semifinal, with the winner set to meet Spain in the final after La Roja defeated France 2-0 in the first semifinal.
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