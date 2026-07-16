/Thomas Tuchel set to stay as England manager despite FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final heartbreak against Argentina

England head coach Thomas Tuchel is expected to remain in charge of the Three Lions despite their heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final, with the Football Association continuing to back the German tactician ahead of UEFA Euro 2028.
England appeared destined for their first FIFA World Cup final since 1966 after Anthony Gordon put them ahead in the 55th minute at Atlanta Stadium. However, defending champions Argentina staged a dramatic late comeback through Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez, who scored in the 85th and 90+2nd minutes respectively to book a place in the final against Spain.
Despite widespread criticism of England's tactical approach after surrendering their lead, the Football Association has maintained its support for Tuchel. According to reports, the 52-year-old is expected to continue as England manager after signing a contract extension earlier this year that runs through Euro 2028.
Speaking after the semi-final defeat, Tuchel confirmed his commitment to England's long-term project. "We keep on going with the contract until the home Euros. I'm looking forward to that even though right now it's difficult to look that far ahead."
The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss initially took charge of England in January 2025 before extending his stay to lead the team into the home European Championship.
England's late collapse sparked criticism from several former players and pundits, with many questioning Tuchel's defensive changes after Gordon's opening goal.
Former England captain Gary Lineker described the tactical shift as "unfathomable", arguing that England allowed Lionel Messi too much space after taking the lead. Argentina capitalised on that momentum as Fernandez equalised before Martinez completed the turnaround in stoppage time.The defeat denied England a place in only their second FIFA World Cup final and extended their wait for a second world title.
Tuchel admitted the defeat was difficult to accept but insisted reaching the semi-finals remained a significant achievement. "We have to wait for four years to go again at another World Cup. In itself it's an achievement. A lot of big footballing nations are eliminated before the semi-final. No one wants to hear that at the moment because we demand the most of ourselves."
The England boss also revealed there was little he could say to ease the disappointment inside the dressing room after the final whistle. "Nothing what you say in the dressing room can take away the pain or the disappointment. We have to accept that we gave everything."
England will now face France in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place play-off, while Argentina will meet Spain in Sunday's final at the New York New Jersey Stadium.
Although England's World Cup campaign ended in disappointment, the FA's continued backing means Tuchel is expected to remain at the helm as the Three Lions begin preparations for Euro 2028, where they will aim to end their long wait for major international silverware.
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