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Thomas Tuchel set to stay as England manager despite FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final heartbreak against Argentina

Thomas Tuchel is expected to remain England manager despite the Three Lions' heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. The FA continues to back the German coach as England shift their focus to the third-place playoff against France.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 10:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
Thomas Tuchel set to stay as England manager despite FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final heartbreak against Argentina
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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