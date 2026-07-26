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Tilak Varma surpasses MS Dhoni in India’s T20I run-scorers list after Zimbabwe heroics

Tilak Varma surpassed MS Dhoni to become India’s seventh-highest run-scorer in T20Is after his unbeaten 60 against Zimbabwe. His explosive knock helped India post 219/5 and seal a commanding 90-run win to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 03:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 03:15 PM IST
Tilak Varma surpasses MS Dhoni in India’s T20I run-scorers list after Zimbabwe heroics
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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