Today’s Trivia: THIS WWE legend claims to have sex with more than 10,000 women - WATCH

One of the greatest and most entertaining wrestlers of all time, The Nature Boy Ric Flair once claimed he has slept with 10,000 women in his life thanks to an iconic wrestling career.

In 2017, the four-times-married Flair admitted that he struggles with the idea of monogamy while discussing his sex life.

"Let me tell you something, if you're wrestling and you're in Hutchinson, Kansas, and you're gonna spend the night there, I'm gonna find something to do. I'm not going through that night by myself," Flair told ESPN for his '30 for 30' documentary.

Also, as a guest on NBC Radio, Flair was happy to break down his legendary sex life and to personally defend his claim of having sex more than 10,000 times.

"Well, if you do the math, I started when I was in seventh grade!" Flair said with a laugh. "Let me say that hypothetically, I slept with five people. You'd go to your friend next door and go, 'bulls--t!' If I had said, '250,' you'd go, 'bulls--t.' If I said, '5,000,' you'd say, 'oh, maybe.' I'm not far off on that number. It doesn't mean that everybody was Marilyn Monroe by any means, but I'm not far off. I wrestled. I was really good at three things: I wrestled, drinking, and talking, saying 'goodnight,'" said the Nature Boy.

For a fan who watched WWE in 1990’s it is no hidden fact that Flair always seemed sexually charged during the peak of his career and it wasn't uncommon for him to reel off the chauvinism in quotes, such as: "All the women want to be with me, all the men want to be like me," or, indeed, "I've had more world championships than you've had women!"

Interestingly, towards the end of his documentary, Flair pointed out the fundamental difference between himself and the most popular wrestler of the 1990s - Hulk Hogan.

"He was selling vitamins and milk. I was selling sex and booze."

Ric Flair would go on to become a 16-time WWE World Champion, eight-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and two-time WWF Champion before he finally retired after that epic, emotionally-charged encounter with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in 2008.