Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo 2020: India lose 1-4 to Great Britain in hockey, Indian rowers fail to qualify for double sculls final

The Indian women’s hockey team lost 1-4 to defending champions Great Britain, its third consecutive defeat at the Olympics in Japan on Wednesday. 

Tokyo 2020: India lose 1-4 to Great Britain in hockey, Indian rowers fail to qualify for double sculls final
Tokyo 2020: India lose 1-4 to Great Britain in hockey (Twitter)

The Indian women’s hockey team lost 1-4 to defending champions Great Britain, its third consecutive defeat at the Olympics in Japan on Wednesday. 

The Indians wasted chances galore as Hannah Martin (2nd and 19th minute), Lily Owsley (41st minute), Grace Balsdon (57th minute) scored for Great Britain to hand the reigning champions their second consecutive win in Pool A. 

For India, Sharmila Devi scored the lone goal in the 23rd minute. 

The Indians need at least a point from this game to be safe but they now will have to win their remaining two matches to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stage. 

ALSO READ | Tokyo 2020: PV Sindhu trumps Hong Kong's NY Cheung, advances to knockout stage 

India had earlier lost 1-5 to world no.1 the Netherlands before slumping to a 0-2 defeat against Germany. 

India will next play Ireland on Friday. 

Rowers Arjun and Arvind fail to qualify for men's lightweight double sculls final 

Indian rowers

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh failed to qualify for the men's lightweight double sculls final at the Tokyo Olympics after finishing sixth and last in the second semifinal on Wednesday. 

Arjun and Arvind clocked 6:24.41 to finish last in the six-team semifinal 2 at the Sea Forest Waterway.

The top three pairs in each of the two semifinals qualify for the final.

Arjun and Arvind have, however, produced the best-ever Olympic performance by Indian rowers by reaching the semifinals.

They will finish at least at the 12th spot.

While Arjun assumes the role of the bower, Arvind is the team's stroker. The two had finished fifth in their heats on Saturday.

The event includes two rowers in a scull boat using two oars each. 

The long, narrow and broadly semi-circular in cross-section boats help to reduce the drag.

The maximum weight set for each male competitor is 72.5kg and the average weight cannot exceed 70 kg. 

