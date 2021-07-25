हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics 2020: First post-competition COVID-19 case reported at the Games

As per reports, Dutch rower Finn Florijn tested positive for the virus after competing in his heat at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: First post-competition COVID-19 case reported at the Games
File image (Source: Twitter)

The organisers of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sunday confirmed the first COVID-19 infection of an athlete after competing at an event.

As per Kyodo News, Dutch rower Finn Florijn tested positive for the virus after competing in his heat at the Games on Friday.

As a result, Florijn was forced to forfeit Saturday's repechage race in single sculls. He is currently isolating at a separate location.

The Games Organising Committee is currently working to determine whether anybody came in close contact with the Dutch rower or not.

However, this series of events did not hamper the rowing on Sunday as all events were held as scheduled.

The Organising Committee of Tokyo Games reported a total of 10 new infections related to the Olympics and this has brought the total number of Games-related infections to 132.

