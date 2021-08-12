हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain receives grand welcome from Assam CM Himanta B Sarma at airport

The Assam government has organized a grand felicitation programme at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra on the same day in presence of several top dignitaries including Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain being received by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Guwahati airport. (Source: Twitter)
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain being received by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at the Guwahati airport. (Source: Twitter)

Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain received a grand welcome on her return to state Assam. Lovlina, who lost in the semifinals of the welterweight category in Tokyo, arrived at the Guwahati airport on Thursday (August 12) morning where she was greeted by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“With pride & glory, I welcomed our star Olympian medalist Lovlina Borgohain. She has ignited a billion dreams with her success in Olympics & set an example for budding sports talents in rural areas to aspire for achieving big at the world stage,” tweets  Assam CM Himanta B Sarma.

The Assam government has organized a grand felicitation programme at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra on the same day in presence of several top dignitaries including Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Jayanta Malla Baruah, political secretary to the Chief Minister said that the people of Assam are now eagerly waiting to welcome Lovlina Borgohain in her home land.

“Lovlina Borgohain is the pride of Assam. She will reach Guwahati on August 12 and the people of Assam will welcome her. The Assam government has organized a felicitation programme at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. The people of her native village are waiting to welcome her,” said Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Earlier, the Assam government has announced a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh for the Olympics bronze medal winner under the Assam Sports Integrated Policy.

Under the government policy, Lovlina will also become eligible for directly entry into Class 1 Assam government posts.

