Tokyo Olympics Day 10 India fixtures and timings: Kamalpreet Kaur takes the centre stage

Tokyo Olympics Day 10 India fixtures and timings: It will be another exciting day for the Indian supporters as Kamalpreet Kaur, who made the cut for the women's discus throw finals after a spectacular show in the qualifications, will be in action on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. The athlete, who hails from Punjab, will aim for a medal and looking at her promising show in the opening round a sports fan should actually look forward to her event.

Meanwhile, India's fight at the ongoing Olympics on Day 10 will be led by sprinter Dutee Chand, who will be in action in the women's 200m heats. Sanjeev Rajput, who is taking part in his third Games, along with Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who his participating in his maiden Olympic expedition, will the last pair to represent India in shooting and would hope to overturn the fortune, especially after an average show by others.

Following is India's schedule on the tenth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Athletics:

*Dutee Chand in Women's 200m Heat 4: 7:25am IST.

*Kamalpreet Kaur in Women's Discus Throw Final: 4:30pm IST.

Equestrian:

*Eventing Second Hose Inspection: 6am IST.

*Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Jumping Individual Qualifier: 1:30pm IST.

*Eventing Individual Jumping Final: 5:15pm IST.

Hockey:

*India vs Australia in Women's Quarterfinal: 8:30am IST.

Shooting:

*Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification: 8:00am IST.

*Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final: 1:20pm IST.