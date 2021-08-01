हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Day 9 India complete schedule: PV Sindhu to play for bronze

Tokyo Olympics Day 9 India complete schedule: PV Sindhu will play the third-place match against China's He Bing Jiao, with the match scheduled to be played in the evening around 5pm as per Indian Standard Timings (IST).  

Tokyo Olympics Day 9 India complete schedule: PV Sindhu to play for bronze
Tokyo Olympics Day 9 India complete schedule: PV Sindhu to play for bronze (Reuters)

Tokyo Olympics Day 9 India complete schedule: After going down in her semifinal match against World number one Tai Tzu-Ying, India ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be seen in action for a bronze medal contest at the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo. The shuttler will play the third-place match against China's He Bing Jiao, with the match scheduled to be played in the evening around 5pm as per Indian Standard Timings (IST). 

Meanwhile, it will be a testing day for the Indian men hockey unit as they take on reigning champions Great Britian in their quarterfinal clash on Sunday.   

Following is India's schedule on the ninth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Golf:

*Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4: 04:00am IST.
 

Equestrian:

*Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual: 04:15am IST

Boxing:

*Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) in men's super heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals: 9:36 am IST

Badminton:

*P V Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (China) in women's singles bronze medal play-off match: 5pm IST

Hockey:

*India vs Great Britain in Men's quarterfinal: 5:30pm 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tokyo OlympicsPV Sindhu
Next
Story

Tokyo 2020: Elaine Thompson-Herah smashes 33-year-old Olympic record, Novak Djokovic leaves with nothing

Must Watch

PT12M57S

Delhi: Lady Don Anuradha arrested along with gangster Kala Jatheri