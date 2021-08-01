Tokyo Olympics Day 9 India complete schedule: PV Sindhu to play for bronze

Tokyo Olympics Day 9 India complete schedule: After going down in her semifinal match against World number one Tai Tzu-Ying, India ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be seen in action for a bronze medal contest at the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo. The shuttler will play the third-place match against China's He Bing Jiao, with the match scheduled to be played in the evening around 5pm as per Indian Standard Timings (IST).

Meanwhile, it will be a testing day for the Indian men hockey unit as they take on reigning champions Great Britian in their quarterfinal clash on Sunday.

Following is India's schedule on the ninth day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

Golf:

*Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 4: 04:00am IST.



Equestrian:

*Fouaad Mirza in Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual: 04:15am IST

Boxing:

*Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov (Uzbekistan) in men's super heavy (+91kg) quarterfinals: 9:36 am IST

Badminton:

*P V Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (China) in women's singles bronze medal play-off match: 5pm IST

Hockey:

*India vs Great Britain in Men's quarterfinal: 5:30pm