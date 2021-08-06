Tokyo Olympics: Emotional! Indian women's hockey team breaks down during phone call with PM Narendra Modi - WATCH

The Indian women's hockey team, who had already completed a historic milestone at the Tokyo Olympics, came agonisingly close to winning the sixth medal for India on Friday. The team, who were up against Great Britain in the bronze medal match, went down 3-4 after a spirited display, leaving their supporters proud.

Soon after the contest Rani Rampal and her team were hailed by their supporters for the valiant display, which saw the team qualify for the semifinal for the first time at the Olympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been keeping a close eye at the showpiece event, did the same and praised the team for the impressive campaign. The Prime Minister also interacted with Rani and the team on the telephone, during which the players broke down.

Upon hearing the players crying, the Prime Minister assured the team to stay strong and also enquired about the injuries in the contingent.

The emtional video of the same has gone viral on social media, with many users praising the Prime Minister for lifting the spirits of the players.

#WATCH | Indian Women's hockey team breaks down during telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He appreciates them for their performance at #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/n2eWP9Omzj — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

Earlier in the day, PM Modi in a series of tweets wrote: "We will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team."

In the second tweet, he added, "We narrowly missed a medal in Women’s Hockey but this team reflects the spirit of New India- where we give our best and scale new frontiers. More importantly, their success at #Tokyo2020 will motivate young daughters of India to take up Hockey and excel in it. Proud of this team."

Britain at one stage had a two-goal advantage over India after goals by Elena Rayer and Sarah Robertson. But a brace by drag flicker Gurjit Kaur, who successfully converted twice penalty corners, helped India come on level terms.

India then went on to take a one-goal lead but two goals by Hollie Pearne-Webb and Grace Balsdon saw Britain closing the game 4-3.