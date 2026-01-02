Sjoerd Marijne has been appointed as the chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team, the Hockey India (HI) announced on Friday. The Dutchman had earlier led the Indian women's team to a historic fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics during his first stint as coach.

The 51-year-old Marijne has replaced Harendra Singh, who resigned from the role last month. Harendra had taken over from Janneke Schopman, the two-time Olympic medallist who stepped down in February 2024 after India failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

"It's great to be back. After 4.5 years, I return with fresh energy and a clear vision to support the team’s growth and help the players achieve their full potential on the world stage," said Marijne on his return to India, after his historic stint between 2017 to 2021 where the Indian women's team rose in world ranking making it to top 10.

During his first tenure from 2017 to 2021, Marijne led India to the Hockey World League semi-finals in 2017 and silver medals at the 2018 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy and the Asian Games in Jakarta.

Sjoerd Marijne's First Big Challenges

Marijne's first big challenge as chief coach will be the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, Telangana from March 8 to March 14, 2026.

He will arrive in India on January 14 while the national coaching camp begins on January 19 in SAI, Bengaluru.

Sjoerd Marijne's Support Staff For His New Term

Marijne will be supported by Matias Vila as Analytical Coach. Vila is a former midfielder from Argentina who made his international debut in 1997 and competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympics and the 2004 Athens Olympics for Argentina. He has been involved in coaching over the past two decades.

Also making his return to the Indian hockey scene is Dr Wayne Lombard, as Scientific Advisor and Head of Athletic Performance. He will be supported by Rodet Yila and Ciara Yila, both in the role of Scientific Advisor.

Hockey India President, Secretary React To Marijne's Appointment

Speaking about Sjoerd Marijne's appointment, Hockey India president Dr Dilip Tirkey said that the decision will make sure that the team's preparations for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers is not hampered.

"We welcome Sjoerd Marijne, and the entire support staff to the Indian Hockey family. We extend our gratitude to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) for expediting the appointment in order to ensure the team's preparations for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers is not hampered," said Tirkey in a statement.

"Emphasis has a been laid on fitness of the team which was one of the key reasons for Indian Women's historic performance in Tokyo. We look forward to a fruitful stint," he added.

Meanwhile, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh reflected similar views and said that the team is expected to perform well under Marijne's coaching.

"We wish Sjoerd Marijne and the rest of the support staff the very best in their endeavours. Sjoerd comes with the understanding of the team, many players in the core group have already played under him. We now expect this team to perform well especially with the Asian Games coming up and the World Cup Qualifier," said Singh.