Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Israeli swimmers break the internet with their performance on Madhuri Dixit's 'Aaja Nachle' - WATCH

Madhuri Dixit is yet to react to the video, which has created a buzz on the social media platforms.

Tokyo Olympics: Israeli swimmers break the internet with their performance on Madhuri Dixit&#039;s &#039;Aaja Nachle&#039; - WATCH
Tokyo 2020: Israeli swimmers break the internet with their performance on Madhuri Dixit's 'Aaja Nachle'

The stellar show at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics have given Indian various reason to enjoy the showpiece event. In this latest episode, two Israeli swimmers - Eden Blecher and Shelly Bobritsky - left the Indians across the globe mesmerised with their jaw-dropping performance on none other than Madhuri Dixit's song. 

The swimmers performed on popular Bollywood number Aaja Nachle, from a movie featuring the Bollywood actress. 

The Israeli duo were participating in the Artistic Swimming Duet Free Routine Preliminary event at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre and the video of the two performing has stormed the internet.

Here is the video:

Madhuri Dixit is yet to react to the video, which has created a buzz on the social media platforms. 

Meanwhile, 23-year-old wrestler Ravi Dahiya helped India secure their fifth medal at the Tokyo Olympics. The wrestler settled for a silver medal in the finals of the 57 kg freestyle wrestling after going down 4-7 against Russia's Zavur Uguev.

With this feat, Dahiya became the second wrestler to win a silver at the Games and in the process emulated two-time Olympic winner Sushil Kumar, who had last won the wrestling silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games.  

