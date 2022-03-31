Tokyo Olympics medallist Lovlina Borgohain wants sports to become a regular subject in schools

Tokyo Olympics 2020 medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain believes sports should be a regular feature in the syllabus of Indian students right from the early days till they are graduated and teaching sports science should be a priority.

Soeaking at CII’s global sports summit 'Scorecard 2022', she said, "I believe there is a lot of talent in India and Indian athletes are the most hardworking in the world. I feel that the training system needs to be totally scientific for us to win more medals. In the past few years, we have developed a lot and scientific training has also started but we need to implement it right from the grassroot level. The Government of India is doing a lot for sports these days. I wouldn’t have been here without their support."

"Sports should become a regular subject in school right from the early days till graduation and sports science should be the key."

Talking about her responsibilities, she further said, "Every time I step into the ring, I feel I have the responsibility of winning and making my nation proud. I want to inspire the next generation and help them as I can understand them and relate with the problems they face. My message to them is to not get bogged down after setbacks as it is a long road to success which needs a lot of patience."

After clinching the Tokyo Olympics 2020 medal, Lovlina has not featured in any world event and that upcoming World Championships and Asian Games are the two big-ticket events she will be looking to make a mark at.