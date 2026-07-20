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Toni Kroos reacts after Spain beat Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 final, posts cryptic 'Football won' message

Toni Kroos grabbed attention after Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph by posting a cryptic two-word message on social media: "Football won." The former Germany midfielder shared the post moments after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time to lift their second World Cup title.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 02:50 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
Toni Kroos reacts after Spain beat Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 final, posts cryptic 'Football won' message
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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