/Toni Kroos reacts after Spain beat Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 final, posts cryptic 'Football won' message

Former Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos shared a cryptic reaction after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, posting a two-word message on social media that quickly grabbed attention.
Spain ended Argentina's hopes of defending the World Cup title with a hard-fought extra-time victory at the New York New Jersey stadium on Sunday. Moments after the final whistle, Kroos took to X (formerly Twitter) and write, "Football won."
The brief post sparked widespread discussion among football fans, with many interpreting it as a reaction to Argentina's World Cup campaign. The defending champions had faced criticism from sections of supporters throughout the tournament over several controversial refereeing decisions in earlier rounds.
Kroos, who retired from professional football in 2024, did not elaborate on his post. However, the timing of the message immediately after Spain's victory led to widespread speculation online.
The former Germany international knows what it takes to win football's biggest prize. He was part of Germany's 2014 FIFA World Cup-winning squad, which defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final in Brazil.
Spain secured their second FIFA World Cup crown and their first since 2010 thanks to Ferran Torres extra-time winner.
After a goalless 90 minutes, Luis de la Fuente's side finally broke the deadlock in the 106th minute. Nico Williams knocked the ball into Torres path, and the Barcelona forward made no mistake from close range to hand La Roja a famous victory.
Spain controlled large spells of the contest and created several scoring opportunities before finally finding the breakthrough in extra time.
Argentina's task became even more difficult after midfielder Enzo Fernandez was sent off in second-half stoppage time following his second yellow card, forcing the defending champions to play the remainder of the match with 10 men.
The victory marked Spain's first FIFA World Cup title in 16 years and underlined an outstanding tournament campaign under Luis de la Fuente.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.