/Top 10 all-time goal scorers in FIFA world cup history: Miroslav Klose leads, Lionel Messi at 2nd, Kylian Mbappe at...; check full list

The FIFA World Cup is football’s grandest stage, where legends are made and careers are immortalized. Across almost a century of tournament history, countless stars have showcased their talent, but only a handful have consistently found the back of the net enough to secure a place among the competition’s greatest goal scorers.
With Lionel Messi rewriting history yet again at the 2026 World Cup, the all-time scoring rankings have undergone a significant change. While Miroslav Klose stood alone at the top for over a decade, Messi's recent explosion has created a joint-leadership at the summit. Meanwhile, France's modern phenomenon Kylian Mbappé continues his rapid ascent, matching legends of previous generations.
ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo creates history, equals Lionel Messi for rare FIFA World Cup record
Here is the definitive list of the top 10 goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history.
1. Miroslav Klose (Germany)
Goals: 16
World Cups: Four - 2002 (five goals), 2006 (five goals), 2010 (four goals), 2014 (two goals)
Matches played: 24
2. Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Goals: 16
World Cups: Six - 2006 (one goal), 2010 (no goals), 2014 (four goals), 2018 (one goal), 2022 (seven goals), 2026 (three goals to date)
Matches played: 27
3. Ronaldo (Brazil)
Goals: 15
World Cups: Four - 1994 (no goals), 1998 (four goals), 2002 (eight goals), 2006 (three goals)
Matches played: 19
4. Gerd Muller (West Germany)
Goals: 14
World Cups: Two - 1970 (10 goals), 1974 (four goals)
Matches played: 13
5. Kylian Mbappe (France)
Goals: 14
World Cups: Three - 2018 (four goals), 2022 (eight goals), 2026 (two goals to date)
Matches played: 15
6. Just Fontaine (France)
Goals: 13
World Cups: One - 1958
Matches played: Six
7. Pele (Brazil)
Goals: 12
World Cups: Four - 1958 (six goals), 1962 (one goal), 1966 (one goal), 1970 (four goals)
Matches played: 14
8. Jurgen Klinsmann (West Germany/Germany)
Goals: 11
World Cups: Three - 1990 (three goals), 1994 (five goals), 1998 (three goals)
Matches played: 17
9. Sandor Kocsis (Hungary)
Goals: 11
World Cups: One - 1954
Matches played: Five
10. Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina)
Goals: 10
World Cups: Three - 1994 (four goals), 1998 (five goals), 2002 (one goal)
Matches played: 12
Klose (all open-play, efficient over four tournaments) vs. Messi (longevity across six, including a title). Debates rage over styles and eras.
Efficiency kings: Fontaine and Kocsis top single-tournament marks; Muller boasts the best rate among multi-tournament scorers.
Active threats: Mbappé (still young), Harry Kane, and others could climb higher as 2026 progresses.
Notable mentions: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in five tournaments but sits lower overall
With active stars like Messi, Mbappé, and Kane still padding their resumes, the all-time list for most goals in FIFA World Cup history continues to evolve. The race for the ultimate crown of World Cup goal king has never been more thrilling.
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