Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Top 10 all-time goal scorers in FIFA world cup history: Miroslav Klose leads, Lionel Messi at 2nd, Kylian Mbappe at...; check full list

Top 10 all-time goal scorers in FIFA world cup history: Miroslav Klose leads, Lionel Messi at 2nd, Kylian Mbappe at...; check full list

With Lionel Messi rewriting history yet again at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, the all-time scoring rankings have undergone a significant change. Here is the list of top goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history:  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 09:54 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 09:59 PM IST
Top 10 all-time goal scorers in FIFA world cup history: Miroslav Klose leads, Lionel Messi at 2nd, Kylian Mbappe at...; check full list
Image Credit: IANS/X

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Used & Thrown: Digital US-Iran peace pact robs Pakistan of its pride moment
US Iran Peace Deal4 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20268 min ago
3
Narendra Modi29 min ago
4
Akshay Kunmar53 min ago
5
Jammu and Kashmir59 min ago