/Top 10 goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history: Lionel Messi leads, Kylian Mbappe at 2nd, Harry Kane at...check full list

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The ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup has completely reshuffled the history books. For over a decade, Germany’s Miroslav Klose sat comfortably atop the mountain of all-time World Cup goal scorers. However, an explosive tournament in North America has seen the record books completely rewritten by the defining stars of modern football.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have bypassed the previous record to claim the top two spots, while England's Harry Kane continues to surge up the ranks.
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Here is the definitive list of the top 10 goal scorers in FIFA men's World Cup history.
1. Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Goals: 21
World Cups: Six - 2006 (one goal), 2010 (no goals), 2014 (four goals), 2018 (one goal), 2022 (seven goals), 2026 (eight goals to date)
Matches played: 31
2. Kylian Mbappe (France)
Goals: 20
World Cups: Three - 2018 (four goals), 2022 (eight goals), 2026 (eight goals to date)
Matches played: 20
3. Miroslav Klose (Germany)
Goals: 16
World Cups: Four - 2002 (five goals), 2006 (five goals), 2010 (four goals), 2014 (two goals)
Matches played: 24
4. Ronaldo (Brazil)
Goals: 15
World Cups: Four - 1994 (no goals), 1998 (four goals), 2002 (eight goals), 2006 (three goals)
Matches played: 19
5. Harry Kane (England)
Goals: 14
World Cups: Three - 2018 (six goals), 2022 (two goals), 2026 (six goals to date)
Matches played: 16
6. Gerd Muller (West Germany)
Goals: 14
World Cups: Two - 1970 (10 goals), 1974 (four goals)
Matches played: 13
7. Just Fontaine (France)
Goals: 13
World Cups: One - 1958
Matches played: Six
8. Pele (Brazil)
Goals: 12
World Cups: Four - 1958 (six goals), 1962 (one goal), 1966 (one goal), 1970 (four goals)
Matches played: 14
9. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
Goals: 11
World Cups: Six - 2006 (one goal), 2010 (one goal), 2014 (one goal), 2018 (four goals), 2022 (one goal), 2026 (three goals)
Matches played: 27
10. Jurgen Klinsmann (West Germany / Germany)
Goals: 11
World Cups: Three - 1990 (three goals), 1994 (five goals), 1998 (three goals)
Matches played: 17
FIFA World Cup goals carry unique weight - scored under the highest pressure, against the best opposition, often deciding national legacies.
Messi's record-breaking run adds to his 2022 triumph, while Mbappe's pace and versatility position him as football's next dominant force. The race between Messi (in his likely final World Cup) and Mbappe symbolizes the passing of the torch in real time.
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