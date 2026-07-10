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Top 10 goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history: Lionel Messi leads, Kylian Mbappe at 2nd, Harry Kane at...check full list

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup progresses in North America, the all-time goalscoring records continue to evolve. Lionel Messi has cemented his place as the greatest goalscorer in World Cup history, while Kylian Mbappé's explosive form keeps him breathing down the Argentine's neck. Here's the updated list of the top 10 goal scorers in FIFA men's World Cup history:
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 11:28 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
Top 10 goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history: Lionel Messi leads, Kylian Mbappe at 2nd, Harry Kane at...check full list
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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