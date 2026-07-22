/Top 7 Indian batters with most T20I runs against Zimbabwe: Abhishek Sharma to Suresh Raina; check full list

Over the years, matches between India and Zimbabwe in T20 Internationals have provided a proving ground for emerging Indian talent as well as a canvas for established stars to display their dominance. From explosive opening stands to composed middle-order finishes, Indian batters have produced several memorable performances against the Chevrons.
Here is a look at the top 7 Indian batters who have scored the most runs against Zimbabwe in T20I cricket.
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1. Abhishek Sharma - 179 runs (6 matches, 5 innings)
Average: 35.80 | Strike Rate: 177.22 | HS: 100 | 100s/50s: 1/1
Abhishek Sharma, the left-handed opener leads the list after a sensational start to his T20I career against Zimbabwe. He announced himself with a blistering 100 off 47 balls (7 fours, 8 sixes) in the 2nd T20I of the 2024 series in Harare.
With a blistering strike rate near 178, Abhishek remains India's most destructive batter against Zimbabwe.
2. Shubman Gill - 170 runs (5 matches, 5 innings, 1 not out)
Average: 42.50 | Strike Rate: 125.92 | HS: 66 | 50s: 2
Shubman Gill tops the charts from the 2024 series alone, where he captained India to a 4-1 win. He scored consistently across all five matches, including a solid 66 in the 3rd T20I and an unbeaten 58 in the 4th. His composed approach at the top provided the perfect platform for the middle order’s fireworks. Gill’s 170 runs came at a healthy average and strike rate, underlining his class against associate-level attacks.
3. Yashasvi Jaiswal - 141 runs (3 matches, 3 innings, 1 not out)
Average: 70.50 | Strike Rate: 165.88 | HS: 93* | 50s: 1
Yashasvi Jaiswal made an explosive impact in just three innings against Zimbabwe. His unbeaten 93 off 53 balls in Harare was a masterclass in aggressive, risk-free opening batting, leaving the Zimbabwean bowling attack with few answers.
4. Ruturaj Gaikwad - 133 runs (4 matches, 3 innings, 1 not out)
Average: 66.50 | Strike Rate: 158.33 | HS: 77* | 50s: 1
A vital cog in India’s top order during bilateral clashes, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s timing and placement stood out against Zimbabwe. Scoring 133 runs in just three innings at an average above 66, Gaikwad repeatedly provided the middle overs with solidity and acceleration.
5. KL Rahul - 120 runs (4 matches, 4 innings, 1 not out)
Average: 40.00 | Strike Rate: 125.00 | HS: 51 | 50s: 1
KL Rahul's T20I history against Zimbabwe spans across multiple tours, including his T20I debut in 2016. Known for his technical elegance, Rahul contributed 120 runs across 4 innings, including a classy half-century.
6. Sanju Samson 113 runs (5 matches, 4 innings, 1 not out)
Average: 37.66 | Strike Rate: 124.17 | HS: 58 | 50s: 1
Sanju Samson has been a steady presence in India’s lineups against Zimbabwe. Highlighted by a crucial half-century (58) during the 5th T20I in 2024 to rescue India from an early collapse, Samson's adaptability makes him a key entrant on this list.
7. Suresh Raina – 100 runs (2 matches, 2 innings, 1 not out)
Average: 100.00 | Strike Rate: 163.93 | HS: 72* | 50s: 1
Former Indian middle-order maestro Suresh Raina features at number 7. Playing just 2 T20Is against Zimbabwe back in 2010, Raina accumulated exactly 100 runs at a staggering average of 100.00, courtesy of a brilliant unbeaten 72.
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