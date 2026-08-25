/Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand jump 12 spots to World No.27 after BWF Worlds bronze

On their way to the medal, Treesa and Gayatri stunned fourth-seeded Chinese pair of Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian in the quarterfinals, a brilliant come-from-behind win that saw them recover from a game down to clinch the contest 16-21, 21-15, 21-13. The two had a chance to beat the World No.1 and defending champions Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning in the final when they were a game up but lost the rest two games to take the bronze, which was India's only medal at the Worlds. With their historic bronze, India kept their streak of winning at least one medal at the Worlds since 2011.