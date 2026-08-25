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Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand jump 12 spots to World No.27 after BWF Worlds bronze

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand climbed 12 places to World No.27 after winning bronze at the BWF World Championships. The historic medal was India’s only at the Worlds and marked the first women’s doubles medal for the country since 2011.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 12:49 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand jump 12 spots to World No.27 after BWF Worlds bronze
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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