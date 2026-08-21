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Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand storm into BWF World championships semifinals, secure India medal

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stormed into the BWF World Championships semifinals after a stunning comeback win over China’s Jia Yi Fan and Zhang Shu Xian. The victory secured India a women’s doubles medal at the Worlds, ending a 15-year wait since Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa’s 2011 bronze.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 05:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 05:11 PM IST
Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand storm into BWF World championships semifinals, secure India medal
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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