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Triumph where he cried: Lionel Messi poetically returns to the Turf where he 'retired' in 2016

A decade after one of the most heartbreaking moments of his illustrious career, Lionel Messi returns to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with an opportunity to rewrite history as Argentina takes on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday.

Published: Jul 19, 2026, 09:27 AM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 09:27 AM IST
Triumph where he cried: Lionel Messi poetically returns to the Turf where he 'retired' in 2016
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

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Triumph where he cried: Lionel Messi poetically returns to the Turf where he 'retired' in 2016
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