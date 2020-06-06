Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020: Dragon Oil vs Gurlushikchi Playing V, Dream11 team prediction

Dragon Oil will look to clinch their second successive win when they lock horns with Gurlushikchi Playing V in their upcoming clash of the Turkmenistan Basketball League 2020 at the Sports complex of the International University of Oil and Gas, Galkan on Saturday.

In the previous clash, Dragon Oil dominated the match from the very first whistle to thrash Burgut by a huge margin of 91-58.

Gurlushikchi, on the other hand, swept aside Gyrat 80-70 last week.

Heading into the upcoming clash, both teams will look to continue their winning momentum and come up with similar performances as they displayed in their respective previous matches.

The Dragons are currently standing at the fifth position with eight wins from 16 outings, while Gurlushikchi are placed at the third place with 11 victories in their account.

Dragon Oil Vs Gurlushikchi Playing V, Dream11 team prediction

Point Guard: Saparmammet Satlykov

Shooting Guard: Mekna Nuryev

Small Forward: Ahmed Shamuradov, Mikhail Kazhusny

Power Forward: Denis Zazul

Centre: Muhammet Begenjov (Star Player), Berdy Atakhanov, Pavel Averyanov

Starting XIs:

Dragon Oil: Eziz Mavyev (PG), Khan Hangeldyev (SG), Nury Agajanov (SF), Denis Zazul (PF), Pavel Averyanov (C)

Gurlushikchi: Alexander Pashkov (PG), Sapasi Zairov (SG), Ahmed Shamuradov (SF), Begench Akmammedov (PF), Muhammet Begenjov (C)

The two squads are as follows:

Dragon Oil: Saparmammet Satlykov, Nariman Nariman Sapaev, Tagi Tagiev, Eziz Chagylov, Khan Hangeldyev, Ziyadin Adbullaev, Parahat Saparaliev, Ilyas Nazarov, Kerim Egenmammedov, Eziz Mavyev, Nurislam Makhtumov, Nury Agajanov, Denis Zazul, Pavel Averyanov

Gurlushykchi: Aleksandr Pashkov, Begench Akmammedov, Ahmed Shamuradov, Sapaly Zayrov, Muhammet Begenjov, Berdy Atahanov, Mekna Nuryev, Mikhail Kazhushny, Roman Seleznev, Vladimir Plimenov, Vadim Vorobiev

The match is slated to take place on Saturday at 5: 30 p.m IST.