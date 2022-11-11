U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

The match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba is a much-awaited contest as Pune and Mumbai fans will create an electrifying atmosphere in the stadium during the Maharashtra derby. While raider Aslam Inamdar will lead the charge for Puneri Paltan, the U Mumba team will bank on raider Ashish. The U Mumba side faced a tough 39-42 loss against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune on Monday. However, after noting their mistakes in their previous match, the Mumbai side is already setting its eyes on their next game against Puneri Paltan.

Speaking about the Maharashtra Derby, U Mumba Coach Anil Chaprana, "We are taking on Puneri Paltan in our next match. We'll definitely prepare well for that match and try to put up a good performance. The Puneri Paltan have three really good raiders in Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat. Their defense unit is also good and the team has been performing well in the tournament."

U Mumba Captain Surinder Singh also shared thoughts about his team's next encounter, "We have played a match with Pune before in the tournament. It was a close match and we lost by two points in the end. We have a fair idea about how the team plays. Our coach will make a plan for us and we will look to execute it on the mat. The Pune side will have great support from the fans in the stadium, but we will also have our fans in the stadium as we are a team from Maharashtra."

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will be played on November 11, Friday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Probable Starting Line-up:

U Mumba Probable Starting Line-up: Kiran Laxman Magar, Rinku, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Jai Bhagwan, Ashish, Guman Singh

Puneri Paltan Probable Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde

U Mumba VS Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team

Surinder Singh (captain), Kiran Magar, Rinku, Ashish Jai Bhagwan,Fazel Atrachali (captain), Gaurav Khatri, Mohammad Nabibakhsh