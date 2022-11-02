U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

U Mumba have five wins and three losses to their kitty and are coming into this match after registering back-to-back wins and will be looking to make it three wins in a row. Guman Singh has been a top raider for U Mumba with 61 raid points. The energetic raider has been aided by Jai Bhagwan and Ashish who have scored 32 and 31 raid points respectively. In the defence section, captain Surinder Singh is leading the side by example as he has scored 25 tackle points and has been supported by his deputy Rinku who has scored 22 tackle points. The left corner Mohit has also played his part with vital 16 tackle points.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, will desperately look to bounce back after their six-match winless run. The Hyderabad-based franchise have secured one win and have eight losses against their name. Siddharth Desai has been the best raider for the Titans with 36 raid points but he will look to improve with more successful raids on the mat. Vinay and Monu Goyat are not far behind Desai as they have 32 and 31 raid points to their credit. Telugu Titans defence has got some big names in their squad and they have a huge job on their hands. Vishal Bhardwaj has managed to score 12 tackle points in nine matches while Surjeet Singh and Parvesh Bhainswal are next on the list with 10 tackle points each.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba vs Telugu Titans will be played on Wednesday, November 2.

Where will the match between U Mumba vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U Mumba vs Telugu Titans will be played at Balewadi Stadium, Pune.

When will the match between U Mumba vs Telugu Titans be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U Mumba vs Telugu Titans will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U Mumba vs Telugu Titans will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match U Mumba vs Telugu Titans will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

MUM vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Guman Singh

Vice-Captain: Surinder Singh

Suggested Playing XI for MUM vs TEL Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Surinder Singh, Rinku

All-rounders: Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami

Raiders: Monu Goyat, Guman Singh, Adarsh T

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Possible Starting line-up:

U Mumba Panthers Predicted Starting Line-up: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Heidarali Ekrami, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Mohit

Telugu Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Singh, Nitin, Parvesh Bhainswal, Adarsh T, Monu Goyat, Ankit, Vishal Bhardwaj.