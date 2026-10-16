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U23 Wrestling World Championships: Komal wins bronze, Amruta Pujari enters 72kg final

Komal won bronze in the women's 59kg category at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, while Amruta Pujari advanced to the 72kg final to fight for gold. Meanwhile, Sweety and Vaishnavi Patil remain in contention for bronze through repechage, as India look to add to their medal tally.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 01:41 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
U23 Wrestling World Championships: Komal wins bronze, Amruta Pujari enters 72kg final
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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U23 Wrestling World Championships: Komal wins bronze, Amruta Pujari enters 72kg final
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