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Unai Simon reacts after Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph, says 'We'll realise the madness in Spain'

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon said the squad is still processing its FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph after defeating Argentina in the final. The Golden Glove winner believes the team will truly realise the magnitude of their achievement once they return home to Spain.

Written ByIANS
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 02:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
Unai Simon reacts after Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph, says 'We'll realise the madness in Spain'
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Unai Simon reacts after Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph, says 'We'll realise the madness in Spain'
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