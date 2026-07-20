Although he finished the tournament with the Golden Glove, Simon refused to take the credit for Spain's defensive record. He added: "If my gloves during the World Cup could talk, they would say that they haven't had to work as much as those of other goalkeepers'. Leaving seven clean sheets are numbers that are going to cost a lot to overcome and I don't attribute the merit to myself but to my teammates. I am grateful to my teammates for the defensive level.