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Unnati Hooda’s BWF World Championships debut ends in Round of 32 after loss to Michelle Li

Unnati Hooda, the 18-year-old Indian, agonisingly close to shocking her higher-ranked Canadian opponent, suffered a heartbreaking 21-11, 9-21, 21-23 defeat in a match that lasted just under an hour  at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 05:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 05:58 PM IST
Unnati Hooda’s BWF World Championships debut ends in Round of 32 after loss to Michelle Li
Image Credit: BAI

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Unnati Hooda’s BWF World Championships debut ends in Round of 32 after loss to Michelle Li
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