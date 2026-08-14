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UP T20 League 2026: Noida Kings appoint Madhav Kaushik as Captain for season 4

Noida Kings have appointed experienced Uttar Pradesh batter Madhav Kaushik as their captain for the fourth edition of the UP T20 League. Kaushik, who led Meerut Mavericks to the 2024 title, will look to guide Noida Kings to a strong campaign in the 2026 season.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 07:35 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 07:35 PM IST
UP T20 League 2026: Noida Kings appoint Madhav Kaushik as Captain for season 4
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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UP T20 League 2026: Noida Kings appoint Madhav Kaushik as Captain for season 4
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