/UP T20 League 2026: Noida Kings appoint Madhav Kaushik as Captain for season 4

In the 2025 season, Madhav scored 286 runs in 13 matches at an average of 31.78 and a strike rate of 139.51, with one half-century. His highest score was an explosive 95 off just 31 balls, an innings that included 10 fours and seven sixes and came at a strike rate of 306.45. Across the first three editions of the competition, Kaushik has therefore amassed 1,002 runs, making him one of the league's most experienced and productive batters.